Cat | args for Cpanel Terminal | Deleting infected files in batches through the terminal

Issue: Hostgator identified 30K potential threats on my website because of a WordPress plugin.
I was able to remove 25K of it with the help of this command through the terminal
find . -name "0x1337.php" -delete
I have now a text file by the name of newmalare.txt in the root of the Cpanel file manager, which has around 6K issue files, mostly with
.htacces, but not all
.htaccess.
I am not a Linux or server guy, if someone can please help me tow write a terminal command to delete all files that are listed in that text file.
Files to be deleted looks like this →
I stumbled upon various places and the solution would be around:
cat | xargs,. I tried a few I got from the Internet, none worked, as the terminal was saying couldn’t delete files.
What I tried:
cat pendingmalaware.txt | xargs -n 1 rm and then →
Could this part be a challenge: SL-HTACCESS-GENERIC-md5-eyh.UNOFFICIAL FOUND in
/home1/toolculator/public_html/app.trafficopedia.com/mvc/public/wp-admin/.htaccess: SL-HTACCESS-GENERIC-md5-eyh.UNOFFICIAL FOUND