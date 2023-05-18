Cart duplicates item when add to them

Hi Team

I need some suggestions on my logic, meaning if i add item to the cart it adds but not as 1 instead on the cart 2 items. This is wrong, the first step i check was on the quantity column before it was 1 from the table on the database. Still this did not solve my problem, then i try to put some var qty = 1; but this also did not solve the problem. What could be the reason for this? How can i solve this?

// html code

<!-- Displaying Products Start -->
  <div class="container">
    <div id="message"></div>
    <div class="row mt-2 pb-3">
		<?php
    include 'dbconn.php';
    $stmt = $conn->prepare('SELECT * FROM products');
    $stmt->execute();
    $rows = $stmt->fetchAll(PDO::FETCH_ASSOC);
    foreach ($rows as $row):
        // Access the data using $row['column_name']
        $productID = $row['id'];
        $productName = $row['product_name'];
        // ...
?>
      <div class="col-sm-6 col-md-4 col-lg-3 mb-2">
        <div class="card-deck">
          <div class="card p-2 border-secondary mb-2">
            <img src="<?= $row['product_image'] ?>" class="card-img-top" height="250">
            <div class="card-body p-1">
              <h4 class="card-title text-center text-info"><?= $row['product_name'] ?></h4>
              <h5 class="card-text text-center text-danger"><i class="fas fa-zar-sign"></i>&nbsp;&nbsp;<?= number_format($row['product_price'],2) ?>/-</h5>

            </div>
            <div class="card-footer p-1">
              <form action="" class="form-submit">
                <div class="row p-2">
                  <div class="col-md-6 py-1 pl-4">
                    <b>Quantity : </b>
                  </div>
                  <div class="col-md-6">
                    <input type="number" class="form-control pqty" value="<?= $row['product_qty'] ?>">
                  </div>
                </div>
                <input type="hidden" class="pid" value="<?= $row['id'] ?>">
                <input type="hidden" class="pname" value="<?= $row['product_name'] ?>">
                <input type="hidden" class="pprice" value="<?= $row['product_price'] ?>">
                <input type="hidden" class="pimage" value="<?= $row['product_image'] ?>">
                <input type="hidden" class="pcode" value="<?= $row['product_code'] ?>">
                <button class="btn btn-info btn-block addItemBtn"><i class="fas fa-cart-plus"></i>&nbsp;&nbsp;Add to
                  cart</button>
              </form>
            </div>
          </div>
        </div>
      </div>
      <?php endforeach; ?>
    </div>
  </div>
  <!-- Displaying Products End -->

// jquery code

$(document).ready(function() {

    // Send product details in the server
    $(".addItemBtn").click(function(e) {
      e.preventDefault();
      var $form = $(this).closest(".form-submit");
      var pid = $form.find(".pid").val();
      var pname = $form.find(".pname").val();
      var pprice = $form.find(".pprice").val();
      var pimage = $form.find(".pimage").val();
      var pcode = $form.find(".pcode").val();

      var pqty = $form.find(".pqty").val();
	  var pqty = 1;

      $.ajax({
        url: 'action.php',
        method: 'post',
        data: {
          pid: pid,
          pname: pname,
          pprice: pprice,
          pqty: pqty,
          pimage: pimage,
          pcode: pcode
        },
        success: function(response) {
          $("#message").html(response);
          window.scrollTo(0, 0);
          load_cart_item_number();
        }
      });
    });
Before you continue, please tell me the price submitted from the form isn’t actually the price used to bill the customer is it?

If so, it would be very easy for anyoe who knows a bit about browsers to get stuff way cheaper than you actually sell it by editing the hidden field.