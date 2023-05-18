Cart duplicates item when add to them

Hi Team

I need some suggestions on my logic, meaning if i add item to the cart it adds but not as 1 instead on the cart 2 items. This is wrong, the first step i check was on the quantity column before it was 1 from the table on the database. Still this did not solve my problem, then i try to put some var qty = 1; but this also did not solve the problem. What could be the reason for this? How can i solve this?

// html code

<!-- Displaying Products Start --> <div class="container"> <div id="message"></div> <div class="row mt-2 pb-3"> <?php include 'dbconn.php'; $stmt = $conn->prepare('SELECT * FROM products'); $stmt->execute(); $rows = $stmt->fetchAll(PDO::FETCH_ASSOC); foreach ($rows as $row): // Access the data using $row['column_name'] $productID = $row['id']; $productName = $row['product_name']; // ... ?> <div class="col-sm-6 col-md-4 col-lg-3 mb-2"> <div class="card-deck"> <div class="card p-2 border-secondary mb-2"> <img src="<?= $row['product_image'] ?>" class="card-img-top" height="250"> <div class="card-body p-1"> <h4 class="card-title text-center text-info"><?= $row['product_name'] ?></h4> <h5 class="card-text text-center text-danger"><i class="fas fa-zar-sign"></i> <?= number_format($row['product_price'],2) ?>/-</h5> </div> <div class="card-footer p-1"> <form action="" class="form-submit"> <div class="row p-2"> <div class="col-md-6 py-1 pl-4"> <b>Quantity : </b> </div> <div class="col-md-6"> <input type="number" class="form-control pqty" value="<?= $row['product_qty'] ?>"> </div> </div> <input type="hidden" class="pid" value="<?= $row['id'] ?>"> <input type="hidden" class="pname" value="<?= $row['product_name'] ?>"> <input type="hidden" class="pprice" value="<?= $row['product_price'] ?>"> <input type="hidden" class="pimage" value="<?= $row['product_image'] ?>"> <input type="hidden" class="pcode" value="<?= $row['product_code'] ?>"> <button class="btn btn-info btn-block addItemBtn"><i class="fas fa-cart-plus"></i> Add to cart</button> </form> </div> </div> </div> </div> <?php endforeach; ?> </div> </div> <!-- Displaying Products End -->

// jquery code