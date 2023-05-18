Cart duplicates item when add to them

Hi Team
I need some suggestions on my logic, meaning if i add item to the cart it adds but not as 1 instead on the cart 2 items. This is wrong, the first step i check was on the quantity column before it was 1 from the table on the database. Still this did not solve my problem, then i try to put some var qty = 1; but this also did not solve the problem. What could be the reason for this? How can i solve this?
// html code
<!-- Displaying Products Start -->
<div class="container">
<div id="message"></div>
<div class="row mt-2 pb-3">
<?php
include 'dbconn.php';
$stmt = $conn->prepare('SELECT * FROM products');
$stmt->execute();
$rows = $stmt->fetchAll(PDO::FETCH_ASSOC);
foreach ($rows as $row):
// Access the data using $row['column_name']
$productID = $row['id'];
$productName = $row['product_name'];
// ...
?>
<div class="col-sm-6 col-md-4 col-lg-3 mb-2">
<div class="card-deck">
<div class="card p-2 border-secondary mb-2">
<img src="<?= $row['product_image'] ?>" class="card-img-top" height="250">
<div class="card-body p-1">
<h4 class="card-title text-center text-info"><?= $row['product_name'] ?></h4>
<h5 class="card-text text-center text-danger"><i class="fas fa-zar-sign"></i> <?= number_format($row['product_price'],2) ?>/-</h5>
</div>
<div class="card-footer p-1">
<form action="" class="form-submit">
<div class="row p-2">
<div class="col-md-6 py-1 pl-4">
<b>Quantity : </b>
</div>
<div class="col-md-6">
<input type="number" class="form-control pqty" value="<?= $row['product_qty'] ?>">
</div>
</div>
<input type="hidden" class="pid" value="<?= $row['id'] ?>">
<input type="hidden" class="pname" value="<?= $row['product_name'] ?>">
<input type="hidden" class="pprice" value="<?= $row['product_price'] ?>">
<input type="hidden" class="pimage" value="<?= $row['product_image'] ?>">
<input type="hidden" class="pcode" value="<?= $row['product_code'] ?>">
<button class="btn btn-info btn-block addItemBtn"><i class="fas fa-cart-plus"></i> Add to
cart</button>
</form>
</div>
</div>
</div>
</div>
<?php endforeach; ?>
</div>
</div>
<!-- Displaying Products End -->
// jquery code
$(document).ready(function() {
// Send product details in the server
$(".addItemBtn").click(function(e) {
e.preventDefault();
var $form = $(this).closest(".form-submit");
var pid = $form.find(".pid").val();
var pname = $form.find(".pname").val();
var pprice = $form.find(".pprice").val();
var pimage = $form.find(".pimage").val();
var pcode = $form.find(".pcode").val();
var pqty = $form.find(".pqty").val();
var pqty = 1;
$.ajax({
url: 'action.php',
method: 'post',
data: {
pid: pid,
pname: pname,
pprice: pprice,
pqty: pqty,
pimage: pimage,
pcode: pcode
},
success: function(response) {
$("#message").html(response);
window.scrollTo(0, 0);
load_cart_item_number();
}
});
});