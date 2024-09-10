Carrier validation using Twilio

I try to validate a phone number and test carrier value.

How to set a loop using PHP and response in the case of false carrier?

<?php // Get the PHP helper library from twilio.com/docs/php/install require "vendor/autoload.php"; // Your Account Sid and Auth Token from twilio.com/user/account $sid = "{{account_sid}}"; $token = "{{auth_token}}"; $client = new Lookups_Services_Twilio($sid, $token); // Perform a carrier Lookup using a US country code $number = $client->phone_numbers->get("+1XXX", array("CountryCode" => "US", "Type" => "carrier")); // Log the carrier type and name echo $number->carrier->type . "\r

"; // => mobile echo $number->carrier->name; // => Verizon ``` ?>