Carrier validation using Twilio

PHP
I try to validate a phone number and test carrier value.
How to set a loop using PHP and response in the case of false carrier?

<?php
 // Get the PHP helper library from twilio.com/docs/php/install 
 require "vendor/autoload.php"; 
 
 // Your Account Sid and Auth Token from twilio.com/user/account 
 $sid = "{{account_sid}}"; $token = "{{auth_token}}"; $client = new Lookups_Services_Twilio($sid, $token); 
 
 // Perform a carrier Lookup using a US country code 
 $number = $client->phone_numbers->get("+1XXX", array("CountryCode" => "US", "Type" => "carrier")); 
 
 // Log the carrier type and name 
 echo $number->carrier->type . "\r\n"; 
 
 // => mobile 
 echo $number->carrier->name;  // => Verizon ```
?>