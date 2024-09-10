Carrier validation using Twilio

I try to validate a phone number and test carrier value.
How to set a loop using PHP and response in the case of false carrier?
<?php
// Get the PHP helper library from twilio.com/docs/php/install
require "vendor/autoload.php";
// Your Account Sid and Auth Token from twilio.com/user/account
$sid = "{{account_sid}}"; $token = "{{auth_token}}"; $client = new Lookups_Services_Twilio($sid, $token);
// Perform a carrier Lookup using a US country code
$number = $client->phone_numbers->get("+1XXX", array("CountryCode" => "US", "Type" => "carrier"));
// Log the carrier type and name
echo $number->carrier->type . "\r\n";
// => mobile
echo $number->carrier->name; // => Verizon ```
?>