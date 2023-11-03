Can't use block editor in a wordpress.com site

Hello!

A week ago, I’ve noticed that the block editor has automatically changed to the code viewer, and I can’t switch back to the block editor. When I try to enable the block editor, this is what happens:

Screenshot_20231027_172940_Opera
Screenshot_20231027_172940_Opera708×838 61.4 KB

My site is hosted from wordpress.com. What’s worse is that the WordPress official forums is useless, because I didn’t get any response from anyone when I posted there.

When I tried to find solutions to the problem, Google shows me old articles that are unhelpful and don’t have to do anything with my current problem.

How can I enable block editor?

Is there a chance that the theme you are using disabling visual editor? Or any conflict plugin? First you can try to use a default theme. Then de-active plugins.