Can't open submenu when using queryselectorall

Hi,

I have a mobile navigation with two dropdown menus. Here is the markup of the nav:

<div id="mobile-menu" class="mobile-menu container fixed"> <ul> <li><a href="#">Home</a></li> <li class="dropdown"> <a href="#">Articles <i class="bi bi-chevron-down"></i></a> <ul class="submenu hidden"> <li><a href="#">Submenu item 1</a></li> <li><a href="#">Submenu item 2</a></li> </ul> </li> <li><a href="#">Contact</a></li> <li class="dropdown"> <a href="#">My account <i class="bi bi-chevron-down"></i></a> <ul class="submenu hidden"> <li><a href="#">Dashboard</a></li> <li><a href="#">Profile</a></li> </ul> </li> </ul> </div>

The dropdown menus should open/expand when clicked. Originally I grabbed the dropdown and submnenu classes like this:

const mobileDropdown = document.querySelector(".dropdown"); const mobileSubMenu = document.querySelector('.submenu');

and used an eventlistener to toggle the “hidden” class which is just a display:none

mobileDropdown.addEventListener('click', () => { mobileSubMenu.classList.toggle('hidden'); });

The problem with this is that this will only open the first dropdown menu and I cannot open the second.

When I try ot use querySelectorAll instead of just querySelector then i get thiserror: Uncaught typeError addEventListener is not a function

Here I read that with querySelectorAll I need to use a for or foreach loop.

but i think I’m messing it up. I tried this:

const mobileDropdown = document.querySelectorAll(".dropdown"); const mobileSubMenu = document.querySelector('.submenu'); mobileDropdown.forEach(md => md.addEventListener('click', () => { mobileSubMenu.classList.toggle('hidden'); }));

Now I don’t get an error, I can open the first dropdown menu, but when I try to open the second dropdown menu, the first one opens. What am I doing wrong?