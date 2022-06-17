Can't open submenu when using queryselectorall

Hi,
I have a mobile navigation with two dropdown menus. Here is the markup of the nav:
<div id="mobile-menu" class="mobile-menu container fixed">
<ul>
<li><a href="#">Home</a></li>
<li class="dropdown">
<a href="#">Articles <i class="bi bi-chevron-down"></i></a>
<ul class="submenu hidden">
<li><a href="#">Submenu item 1</a></li>
<li><a href="#">Submenu item 2</a></li>
</ul>
</li>
<li><a href="#">Contact</a></li>
<li class="dropdown">
<a href="#">My account <i class="bi bi-chevron-down"></i></a>
<ul class="submenu hidden">
<li><a href="#">Dashboard</a></li>
<li><a href="#">Profile</a></li>
</ul>
</li>
</ul>
</div>
The dropdown menus should open/expand when clicked. Originally I grabbed the dropdown and submnenu classes like this:
const mobileDropdown = document.querySelector(".dropdown");
const mobileSubMenu = document.querySelector('.submenu');
and used an eventlistener to toggle the “hidden” class which is just a display:none
mobileDropdown.addEventListener('click', () => {
mobileSubMenu.classList.toggle('hidden');
});
The problem with this is that this will only open the first dropdown menu and I cannot open the second.
When I try ot use querySelectorAll instead of just querySelector then i get thiserror: Uncaught typeError addEventListener is not a function
Here I read that with querySelectorAll I need to use a for or foreach loop.
but i think I’m messing it up. I tried this:
const mobileDropdown = document.querySelectorAll(".dropdown");
const mobileSubMenu = document.querySelector('.submenu');
mobileDropdown.forEach(md => md.addEventListener('click', () => {
mobileSubMenu.classList.toggle('hidden');
}));
Now I don’t get an error, I can open the first dropdown menu, but when I try to open the second dropdown menu, the first one opens. What am I doing wrong?