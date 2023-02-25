Can't Clear Website Cache. Even On Deleted Server Files

I have a website that I manage that hasn’t needed any changes in years. My problem is that when I upload new changes, it is still showing the old website page. So, then I deleted the page altogether off the server. But it still shows up in every browser I have. I even loaded a new browser on my PC and it shows the deleted website page.

I have tried:

Shutting off SYNC on each device’s browsers (I have 3 PC’s and a Phone). Clearing browsing data on all my browsers. Clearing browsing data in the cloud that was stored before I shut down SYNC. Deleted the web page off the server.

Nothing seems to be working. I was just trying to change a picture on a web page.

But then I ask myself, if it was this difficult for me, what about people who go to the website? Obviously, they can’t jump through hoops and wouldn’t even know that the web page is changed in the first place.

Any suggestions would be greatly appreciated. My job depends on me being able to update the website when needed.