Cannot update Wordpress permissions Linux

Hey everyone,

I never had this problem. But on a Wordpress website from another host, I am getting the next error message.

image
Update WordPress
Download update from https://downloads.wordpress.org/release/nl_NL/wordpress-5.4.1.zip…

The authenticity of wordpress-5.4.1.zip could not be verified because no signature was found.

Unpacking update…

Cannot copy file: wordpress / wp-includes / capabilities.php

Installation failed

I have chmod the directories recursively giving them the 755 permissions and the files 655.
Is there something else I am missing?

Well, it does clearly indicate a specific file had problems. So first step would be to check permissions on that specific file/filepath.

Are you near your server’s file size limit? Possible that it couldn’t copy because it couldn’t make space…

Do you have access to the terminal? I usually use chown and you may have to use suo, e.g.

$ chown -R username:username foldername

or

$ sudo chown -R username:username foldername

If you are on a shared hosting platform, it will help to contact the hosting company as ask them to assist and then double check to make sure everything is 1000% correct.