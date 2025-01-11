Cannot seem to update Google Search meta title result

I have an online store (https://thekingdomshop.com/en) that was converted from OpenCart to Shopify (developed early 2024 and was launched mid-2024). I have asked Google Search to recrawl everything since then and there are a number of issues from 404 to others.

I want to tackle this one by one as I have tried many fixes from recrawling to editing the code but some issues are just weird (or maybe I just don’t know how to fix).

So to start, the title in Google Search seems to show “thekingdomshop.com” instead of “The Kingdom Shop”. I’m not sure how to fix this as the meta tag is already correct. This has been going on for many many months, probably ever since I switch from OpenCart to Shopify last year and I have asked Google to recrawl multiple times since. On the old site with OpenCart, the title on Google Search was correct.

On a similar issue, I also would like to fix the next line on the search result that shows “The Kingdom Shop - The Kingdom Shop” instead of just “The Kingdom Shop”.

Can anyone help with this? Thanks in advance.