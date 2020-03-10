Cannot read property 'classList' of null - responsive menu

Hi,

I posted my question in CMS Wordpress forum but it is also JavaScript related as the issue is JS related. The script works if I put it in in the footer.php of a child theme (for those who are not familiar with WordPress - child theme is some php files run on top of a parent theme php files). The final output of a webpage is produced dynamically by running several php files called ‘templates’. However, the scirpt is not working if put in the external js file linked to child theme via functions.php file.

My understanding is that the script is trying to remove navTop.classList.remove(“responsive”); however fails to do so.

The CSS can be found here http://buildandtest.atspace.cc/css/style-flex.css

Please see link below with my original question.

https://www.sitepoint.com/community/t/twentysixteen-child-theme-menu-cannot-read-property-classlist-of-null/349251

I appreciate any advice