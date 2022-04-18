Cannot insert in database and no error showing

if(empty($errors)){
$sql ="INSERT INTO property (full_name,tax_dec,title_lot, property_type, location,block_lot_no, imageType, imageData, status, status1, tax_payer_id)
VALUES (?,?,?,?,?,?,?,?,?,?,?)";
$query = $db->prepare($sql);
$query->bind_param("ssssssssssi",$_SESSION['fullname'],$_POST['tax_dec'],$_POST['title_lot'],$_POST['property_type'], $_POST['location'], $_POST['block_lot_no'], $imageProperties['mime'], $imgData, $status,$status1, $_SESSION['id'])or die(mysql_error());
$query->execute();
$message = "Record Added";
header("refresh: 2; URL=property1.php");
}
I cannot insert any data in my online website but on my local i can insert data
the message will show is Record Added but no data both in database and table