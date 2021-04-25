"Cannot change session name" error

PHP version: 7.4.14
Apache: 2.4.46
Windows 10 Home x64
I’m using a contact form script that I first used with PHP5, but haven’t used for about about 7 years. Everything looks good except for this error:
Warning: session_name(): Cannot change session name when session is active in C:\web\Apache24\htdocs\devsite\contact.php on line 69
This is the code in question:
Line 67 // start session
Line 68 session_start();
Line 69 session_name('contactform');
I’m still getting to know PHP7 after years away from all this, so I thinking it’s something to do with that?
Any help would be much appreciated.