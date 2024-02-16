Can we use more than one ID for hyperlink in PHP

PHP
1

Hi!
Normally we use hyperlink from landing page to go to next page as follow

while ($row=mysql_fetch_assoc($records)){
  echo "<tr>";
  echo "<td>".$row['user_id']."</td>";
  echo "<td>".$row['location']."</td>";

  **echo "<td> <a href='view.php?user_id=". $row['user_id']."'>VIEW</a></td>";**       
}

The Thing which I want to learn from this forum is that can we used more than one field for this purpose or not ? For example

  **echo "<td><a href='view.php?user_id=". $row['user_id']."' and location=". $row['location']."'>VIEW</a></td>";**
2

The usual way to have multiple parameters in a query string is to separate them with an ampersand (&).

href="view.php?user_id=321&location=ca"

So in the above we are looking at a user with the ID of 321 with the location set to ca.

1 Like