RSS is on for my website.

I don’t syndicate content to any social media platform by RSS.

I have noticed that after I change a webpage, suddenly the viewing count rises in about 5 views in the first 5 minutes. From my knowledge of my customer base, it is unlikely to be customers but rather business competitors who try to track these changes, and that brought to my mind the thought about turning off RSS altogether.

Can turning off RSS cause SEO damage?