Can the exit button on the link buttons be styled in a way similar to the styling used for the videos, using absolute positioning?

Can the exit button on the link buttons be written similar to how it is written for the videos, using absolute?
Is there that much of a difference how each are written?
I just realized, the structure isn’t centered, because the extra space accounts for the exit button.
A small detail I missed*
Using absolute on the exit button would keep the structure centered.
Can this work using absolute instead of relative?
https://jsfiddle.net/ckLuxo7y/
.exitC {
position: relative;
margin: 10px auto 0;
inset: 0 0 0 0;
width: 47px;
height: 47px;
background: black;
border-radius: 50%;
border: 5px solid red;
display: flex;
align-items: center;
justify-content: center;
/*margin: auto;*/
cursor: pointer;
}
.exitC::before,
.exitC::after {
content: "";
position: absolute;
width: 100%;
height: 5px;
background: red;
transform: rotate(45deg);
}
.exitC::after {
transform: rotate(-45deg);
}
So the structure stays centered:
With the exit button for youtube I have to do this:
Seen here: https://jsfiddle.net/s0yb3a47/9/
</div>
<div class="video-containerA">
<button class="exitA" type="button" title="Exit" aria-label="Exit"></button>
<div class="ratio-keeper">
<div class="video playA"></div>
<div class="curtain"></div>
</div>
<div class="playA"></div>
</div>
transform: translateY(100%);
position: absolute;
inset: 0 0 0 0;
top: auto;
bottom: -6px;
margin: auto;
right: 0;
left: 0;
width: 47px;
height: 47px;
background: black;
border-radius: 50%;
border: 5px solid red;
display: flex;
align-items: center;
justify-content: center;
cursor: pointer;
}
Where the video structure stays centered: