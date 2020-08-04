Can someone help me with this js problem?

Tree Constructor

Have the function TreeConstructor( strArr ) take the array of strings stored in strArr , which will contain pairs of integers in the following format: (i1,i2) , where i1 represents a child node in a tree and the second integer i2 signifies that it is the parent of i1 . For example: if strArr is ["(1,2)", “(2,4)”, “(7,2)”], then this forms the following tree:

which you can see forms a proper binary tree. Your program should, in this case, return the string true because a valid binary tree can be formed. If a proper binary tree cannot be formed with the integer pairs, then return the string false . All of the integers within the tree will be unique, which means there can only be one node in the tree with the given integer value.

Examples

Input: ["(1,2)", “(2,4)”, “(5,7)”, “(7,2)”, “(9,5)”]

Output: true

Input: ["(1,2)", “(3,2)”, “(2,12)”, “(5,2)”]

Output: false