Can repeated hitting of the submit button hurt my server

Can it? Technically yes, but they’d almost certainly need friends, and it doesnt matter what page you use, form or not, database or not.

What you’re vaguely describing would be considered a Denial of Service Attack, most commonly a Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) attack, wherein bots hit your page so hard and so fast that they prevent regular traffic from being able to reach the site because the server’s too busy dealing with the attack requests.

One guy sitting there and rabbiting his refresh button, or a submit button, isn’t going to rise to this level unless you’re running your website on a potato. Webservers are built to handle thousands of requests a second, and any respectable host has mitigation/reaction strategies for true DDoS attempts.