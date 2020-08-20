Can repeated hitting of the submit button hurt my server

Please great coders,
I want to know if repeated hitting of the submit button by bots or humans hurt my server?
I have a form with validation, if what was entered does not match what is on the database it will return invalid code and the form will never get submitted.
So am just thinking apart from brute force attacking which tries several code in attempt to get the right code, but can someone deliberately put one wrong code in the input box and keep hitting the submit button just to hurt your server or cause server problems especially when each hit queries your database?