Can posting free press releases on Issuewire add growth to my business?

I have started my eCommerce website recently. But I am not getting visitors to my website. One of my friends suggests me to post a press release about my products. What do you think about it?
What have you got to lose?
As the previous guy said - what have you got to lose - But ask yourself first are you trying to get visitors or get higher in SEO rankings. If you just want visitors press releases are great depending where they are placed and visibility but also look at a facebook page, share the link to your website, add friends and groups, Update your posts regularly, maybe start a blog. FB also have an inexpensive paid promotion service that can get your link in front of thousands of people overnight, sharing to groups can give massive visibility but your wording will determine if anybody actually clicks on it. Be aware some ‘press release / editorial’ have ‘no follow’ links so your site link will not be crawled by search engines. Also making multiple identical releases with the same content and link can affect your SEO ratings in a negative way.
Are your products genuinely newsworthy? If so, go ahead. If not, think twice.
This article from 2012 lists “Press releases without news” as an old technique which should not be used. https://www.searchenginewatch.com/2012/12/26/10-old-seo-methods-you-need-to-stop/