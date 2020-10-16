Can make same masonry with flex

hello,
i trying make layout look like masonry like below.
i did like https://jsfiddle.net/cb4dk6av/
<div class="product-are-container">
<div class="category-wrapper">
<div class="category-header">
<h1>Header</h1>
</div>
<ul class="category-items">
<li class="item-wrapper">
<div class="item-row-1">
<div class="item-title">
<h3>Item Title</h3>
<div class="item-subtitle-wrapper">
<i class="fas fa-calculator">1</i>
<i class="fas fa-box-open">100</i>
</div>
</div>
<div class="item-price">
<span>500$</span>
</div>
<div class="item-order">
<i class="zmdi zmdi-shopping-cart-plus"></i>
</div>
</div>
</li>
</ul>
</div>
・・・・others items・・・・
</div>
・・・・other elements・・・・
.product-are-container {
display: flex;
flex-direction: row;
flex-wrap: wrap;
}
.category-wrapper {
flex: 0.5fr;
align-self: start;
}
・・・・other elements・・・・
it seem not ok. do you have anysuggestion to fix this problem?