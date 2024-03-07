Can JS be visible in react and other frameworks?

Hi
While PHP script source code is not visible but in js frameorks any one can see the source code ? I found for example this code in react:
import React from 'react';
function Greeting(props) {
return <h1>Hello, {props.name}!</h1>;
}
export default Greeting;
After transpile
"use strict";
Object.defineProperty(exports, "__esModule", {
value: true
});
exports.default = void 0;
function Greeting(props) {
return React.createElement("h1", null, "Hello, ", props.name, "!");
}
var _default = Greeting;
exports.default = _default;
But this is still visible ?