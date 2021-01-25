Can I use rtrim() here?

PHP
#1

I have

$x = '1/3/5';
//the string

Is there a way to convert it to

$x  = '1';
//the number

I was thinking like

$x = rtrim($x,'/');
$x = (int)$x;
#2

What do you get if you try that?

#3

What are the exact requirements for the trimming?
Will $x always equal '1/3/5'?
Might it sometimes equal '25/9/84' or '0002/3654/0125' or '5/6/8/9/2/3' or 'a/12/b0/9'?

Are we talking first single character string?
The first (any length) string before the first slash?
There are a few potential possibilities.

#4

ok, so x can be

$x = "1/3/5";
//or
$x  = "2/4/6";
//or
$x = "4/6";
//or
$x = "3";
//or
$x = "2";

So, it is always a string, but its always at least 1 number. if its ever more than 1 number, they will be separated by a /. Id like to get the first number on the left side, and make it an nteger

#5

If it is “always a string” then there are numerous functions which could solve your problem - Search “PHP functions strings”:

https://www.php.net/manual/en/ref.strings.php

#6

I would do substr($x, 0, strpos('/', $x) + 1);

i.e. everything from the start of the string up until the first /

