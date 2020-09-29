Can I hide some things from the dropdown menu?

I have the following Ajax Call and right now I have the description, name and id of the company in the dropdown menu.
However, I am wondering if I can hide something like
data.company[i].id. Basically this will be hidden from the UI but I still want it because when a user selected a project, I am grabbing the id in my other logic.
$.ajax({
url: 'myurl',
type : 'GET',
dataType:'json',
success : function(data) {
$.each(data.company, function (i) {
$("#mylist").append('<option>'+data.company[i].description+' | '+data.company[i].name+' | '+data.company[i].id+'</option>');
});
},
error : function(request,error)
{
$.growl.error({title: "Error", message: "Webservice request failed!" });
}
});