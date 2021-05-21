Can I have an article and aside in a section?

HTML & CSS
#1

Hi there,

I am putting together a simple layout and wondered if I can have the following:

<section>
<article>text</article>
<aside>links</aside>
</section>

or should the aside be outside of the section?

Thanks

#2

It depends on the semantics of the content :grinning:.

If the links relate only to that article then consider using:

<article>
<p>Text</p>
<aside>
<a href="...">Link1</a>
<a href="...">Link2</a>
</aside>
</article>

If your <body> contains only one <section> consider using <main> instead.