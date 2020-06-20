Can I do this with a Form button

Hello. Below is code that takes an HTML anchor and styles it to look like a button.

Is it possible to use my CSS and style an HTML submit button to look and behave the same way?

<!DOCTYPE HTML> <html lang="en"> <!-- ************************* HTML HEAD ********************************* --> <head> <!-- METADATA --> <meta charset="utf-8"> <meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width,height=device-height,initial-scale=1"> <!-- TITLE --> <title>sp_button-example.html</title> <!-- CSS STYLES --> <style media="screen"> html, body{ margin: 0; padding: 0; } body{ font-family: Helvetica, Arial, Sans-Serif; font-weight: normal; line-height: 1.4em; font-size: 0.9em; } #wrapper{ display: flex; justify-content: center; box-sizing: border-box; max-width: 30em; margin: 6em auto; padding: 2em 0; border: 1px solid #333; } .myButton{ display: inline-block; margin: 0 0.5em 0 0; padding: 0.2em 0.8em 0.1em 0.8em; font-family: inherit; font-size: 0.8rem; font-weight: bold; text-decoration: none; color: #000; /**/ border: 1px solid #FFBB4D; /* Orange */ border-radius: 6px; background: linear-gradient(to bottom, #FFEC64 50%, #FFBB4D); /* Gold to Orange */ cursor: pointer; } .myButton:hover{ background: linear-gradient(to bottom, #FFBB4D, #FFEC64 70%); /* Orange to Gold */ } .myButton:active{ background-image: none; /* Can eliminate by using background: #FFBB4D; */ background-color: #FFBB4D; /* Orange */ } </style> </head> <!-- ************************* HTML BODY ********************************* --> <body> <div id="wrapper"> <a href="" class="myButton">Link styled as a Button</a> </div> </body> </html>

Of particular interest is re-using the linear-gradient and hover and active.

Thanks.