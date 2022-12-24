Can I customise the colours in an embedded Google Calendar?

Hi All

I have embedded a Google Calendar into a website.

I know you can change the main background colour but can you customise more?

In the below calendar I have set the background to white:

What I really want to do is set the main background colour to a dark colour (which I can do) however I also want to set the heading to be white, the light blue colour to my dark colour, all text to while and the dark blue buttons and links to red.

Is there anyway of doing this at all?

If so how?

Any help would be great.

mrmbarnes