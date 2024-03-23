Can I check when a file is finished downloading with Java Script?

Hello Everyone!

I am fairly new to the world of software development, and especially JS. I’m building a paint app. When the user tries to the page, I have preventDefault() run beforeunload .

If the user clicks cancel, in the dialog, then a swal message pops up. It gives the user three options. “Save” “Don’t Save” and “Cancel” when the user clicks “Save” I have a download dialog open. When the download finishes, I want to display another swal that tells the user their file is saved. A lot of different forum posts I read from several years ago say it’s impossible to tell when a file is done download without server side code (I don’t know a thing about server side). But all these posts are so old, I can’t help wondering if something’s changed, possibly with the coming of ES6 or 7.

Does anybody have any non-server side solutions? Here’s my code:

Java Script

window.addEventListener('beforeunload', (event) => { const blank = document.createElement('canvas'); blank.width = canvas.width; blank.height = canvas.height; if (canvas.toDataURL() !== blank.toDataURL()) { event.preventDefault(); Swal.fire({ title: "Do you want to save the changes?", showDenyButton: true, showCancelButton: true, confirmButtonText: "Save", denyButtonText: `Don't save` }).then((result) => { /* Read more about isConfirmed, isDenied below */ if (result.isConfirmed) { const link = document.createElement("a"); link.download = `Untitled${Date.now()}.jpg`; link.href = canvas.toDataURL(); link.click().then((result) => { Swal.fire("Saved!", "", "success"); }) } else if (result.isDenied) { Swal.fire("Changes are not saved", "", "info"); } }); } });

