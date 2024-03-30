Can anyone explain this code?

Ok, bit of background first. I used to work in IT and left 13 years ago. I mostly worked with php, mysql and jQuery/javascript. I’m now in another industry but have come across a problem at work that could be resolved with a fairly simple webpage. It will query our content management system for appointment information, which I will then do various things with and display it in the way we need it.

The system has a REST Api which I have access to. The company that makes the system provide example code, but no real support. I am trying to get my head around what they are doing in the code below. The api returns json appointments, which each contain id, start, end, resource, patient_id and a few other things. This is put into an array which is then looped through, and that’s where I’m confused. I haven’t seen the notation of the double before and I just can’t get into my head what they are trying to achieve.

$cloud_appointments_list = json_decode(sendRequestToCloud($token, $appointment_url, array2json(array()), 'GET')); //Send GET request to Cloud and immediately decode the json into array $cloud_appointments_array = array(); $cloud_appointments = $cloud_appointments_list->results; //Put results array into variable for easier handling foreach ($cloud_appointments as $cloud_appointment) { //Loop through retrieved appointments // Store what information is needed $cloud_appointments_array[$cloud_appointment->url]['start'] = $cloud_appointment->start; $cloud_appointments_array[$cloud_appointment->url]['end'] = $cloud_appointment->end; } return $cloud_appointments_array; //Return the finished appointment list

Ultimately I’m looking for the function to return an array of appointments, with the relevant info - which I can then work through elsewhere. I cannot get my head around what is being done in the foreach loop.

Any help greatly appreciated.

edit - literally as I’ve just read this post over, I may have understood it. Are they setting the key/index of $coud_appointments_array to the url property of the $cloud_appointment? If so, what is the next [‘start’] or [‘end’] for?