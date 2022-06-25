Can a foreign key be NULL?

I have
I set the foreign key to default to NULL (to be set later by me)
CREATE TABLE power_panels (
power_panel_id SMALLINT UNSIGNED NOT NULL AUTO_INCREMENT,
pdu_id TINYINT UNSIGNED DEFAULT NULL,
I get this error
Array
(
[Name] => fgy
[Manufacturer] => Test Manufacturer
[Model] => Test Model
[Phase] => 1
[Slots] => 2
[Columns] => 2
[pdu_id] =>
[Width] => 3
[Height] => 4
[Voltage] => 6
[Notes] =>
)
INSERT INTO power_panels (name,pdu_id,manufacturer,model,slots,columns,width,height,voltage,phase,created_by,created_date,notes ) VALUES ( ‘fgy’,0,‘Test Manufacturer’,‘Test Model’,2,2,3,4,‘6’,1,‘ssam@industechnology.com’,CURRENT_TIMESTAMP,‘’)ERROR: Could not able to execute INSERT INTO power_panels (name,pdu_id,manufacturer,model,slots,columns,width,height,voltage,phase,created_by,created_date,notes ) VALUES ( ‘fgy’,0,‘Test Manufacturer’,‘Test Model’,2,2,3,4,‘6’,1,‘ssam@industechnology.com’,CURRENT_TIMESTAMP,‘’). SQLSTATE[23000]: Integrity constraint violation: 1452 Cannot add or update a child row: a foreign key constraint fails (
dct.
power_panels, CONSTRAINT
power_panels_ibfk_1 FOREIGN KEY (
pdu_id) REFERENCES
pdus (
pdu_id))
you can see, pdu_id is not set,
Can the foreign key be NULL?