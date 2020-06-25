Calling PHP using AJAX

Hi Guys
I have a 2 x php files.( stock.php & data.php )
I have figured out somewhat how to call data from my data.php file using AJAX as i dont want to refresh the screen. so basically if you click on the dropdown of items the qty of the item shows.
Question … i want to add another drop down to my stock.php page. using the same principal as above i want to create for example a dropdown of car models and the have my AJAX show the qty. So is there any way i can use my original data.php file and just add another SQL query with php. when i try to do that the first AJAX call for the first dropdown also runs or must i create a seperate PHP file for every dropdown i would like to have ?
Stock.php
<select name="item" id = "item">
<option></option>
<?php
$sql = "SELECT * from storeitems";
$result = mysqli_query($link12,$sql);
while($row= mysqli_fetch_array($result))
{
?>
<option>
<?php
echo $row['name'];
}
?>
</option>
</select>
<div name= "items" id="items">
</div>
<script>
$(document).ready(function(){
$('#item').change(function(){
var items_id = $(this).val();
$.ajax({
url:"data.php",
method:"POST",
data:{itemsid:items_id},
dataType:"text",
success:function(data)
{
$('#items').html(data);
}
});
});
});
</script>
Data.php
<?php
include ('dbconnection.php');
$value = $_POST['itemsid'];
$sql = "SELECT * from storeitems where name ='$value'";
$result =mysqli_query($link12,$sql);
while($row=mysqli_fetch_array($result))
{
?>
<?php
echo $row['qty'];
}
?>