Calling API's every x seconds

I want to call API’s every x second and this is what i have so far and was hoping suggestions of critique could help me out a lot.
function sendApiRequest() {
fetchData(); // this function will make API calls and inside this is a call for function that
//processes the data
console.log("Sending API request at " + new Date());
}
// Set the interval (in milliseconds) for sending API requests
const interval = 30000; // 30000 milliseconds = 30 seconds
// Set up the interval to call the function
//const intervalId = setInterval(sendApiRequest, interval);
setInterval(sendApiRequest, interval);
Also on some online sources i noticed that setInveral() call is assigned to a variable?
Please let me know what you think.