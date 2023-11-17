Calling API's every x seconds

I want to call API’s every x second and this is what i have so far and was hoping suggestions of critique could help me out a lot.

function sendApiRequest() { fetchData(); // this function will make API calls and inside this is a call for function that //processes the data console.log("Sending API request at " + new Date()); } // Set the interval (in milliseconds) for sending API requests const interval = 30000; // 30000 milliseconds = 30 seconds // Set up the interval to call the function //const intervalId = setInterval(sendApiRequest, interval); setInterval(sendApiRequest, interval);

Also on some online sources i noticed that setInveral() call is assigned to a variable?

Please let me know what you think.