Call Bootstrap Modal within PHP If statement

I have a form to mark attendance of people for a convention. The problem is I need to summon this modal:
<div class="modal fade" id="checkModal" role="dialog" aria-labelledby="exampleModalLabel" aria-hidden="true" data-backdrop="static">
<div class="modal-dialog modal-lg modal-dialog-scrollable" role="document">
<div class="modal-content">
<div class="modal-header">
<h5 class="modal-title" id="exampleModalLabel">Import Troubleshooting</h5>
<button class="close" type="button" data-dismiss="modal" aria-label="Close">
<span aria-hidden="true">×</span>
</button>
</div>
<div class="modal-body">
<p>An absence record already exists for this delegate. Do you want to convert this record?</p>
</div>
<div class="modal-footer">
<button class="btn btn-secondary" type="button" data-dismiss="modal">No</button>
<a class="btn btn-danger" href="convert.php">Yes</a>
</div>
</div>
</div>
</div>
within this IF statement in PHP:
if(isset($_POST['btn_save'])) {
// Check to see if delegate exists in the Absence table
$fsQuery = $pdo->prepare("SELECT COUNT(*) AS num FROM absence WHERE member_id = :member_id");
$fsQuery->bindParam(':member_id', $member_id);
$id = $_POST["member_id"];
$ary = explode("-", $id);
$member_id = $ary[0];
$fsQuery->execute();
$check = $fsQuery->fetch(PDO::FETCH_ASSOC);
if($check['num'] > 0) {
// CALL MODAL HERE
I can’t figure this out and it is driving me crazy. What do I do?