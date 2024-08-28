Calendar 'Print' not showing grid lines and Text light gray

When clicking the ‘Print’ button the grid lines between each day don’t show and the test shows as light gray for a calendar event when I print to a printer or print as PDF. Is this a fix that can be done in the HTML/CSS code or is this due to the print settings itself and nothing can be done about it?

I am providing the HTML/CSS code and a couple of screenshots: one of what the page looks like and what it looks like when printing to PDF.

What the page in the app looks like currently:

After clicking Print button and what it looks like printing to PDF. No grid lines and text is gray and a little hard to read

HTML

<div class="card"> <div class="card-header d-flex justify-content-between align-items-center"> <div class="d-flex align-items-center"> <h2 class="mr-3">Calendar</h2> <lf-timezone-selector *ngIf="jwt" (changed)="timezoneChanged($event);" [(ngModel)]="timezone" ngDefaultControl> </lf-timezone-selector> </div> <div class="d-flex"> <button class="btn btn-outline-secondary" (click)="print()"> Print </button> <lf-google-signin *ngIf="jwt" [selectedCalendarName]="calendarName" (sendSignOut)="handleSignOut()" (sendSignIn)="handleSignIn()" (showCalendarSelectorDialog)="showCalendarSelectorDialog()" ></lf-google-signin> </div> </div> <div class="card-body text-center"> <full-calendar class="lf-full-calendar" id="calendar-container" #calendarComponent [options]="calendarOptions"></full-calendar> </div> </div> <mat-tab-group> <mat-tab label="Current Invoices"> <ng-template matTabContent> <lf-unit-invoices-table #unitOutstandingInvoicesTable (emitReloadUnitBalance)="this.emitReloadUnitBalance.emit($event);" [unitId]="this.unitId" [context]="'unpaid'" ></lf-unit-invoices-table> </ng-template> </mat-tab> <mat-tab label="Recurring Templates"> <lf-unit-recurring-charges-table [unitId]="this.unitId"></lf-unit-recurring-charges-table> </mat-tab> <mat-tab label="Account History"> <ng-template matTabContent> <div *ngIf="hasUnitReadAccess" class="px-4 pt-2"> <mat-slide-toggle (change)="onCurrentOwnerToggle($event)"> <span class="text-secondary">Current Owner</span> <i matTooltip="Toggle viewing account history for current owner, or for all owners." class="fa fa-info-circle p-1 text-secondary"></i> </mat-slide-toggle> </div> <lf-unit-account-history-table #unitAccountHistory [unitId]="this.unitId"></lf-unit-account-history-table> </ng-template> </mat-tab> <mat-tab label="All Invoices"> <ng-template matTabContent> <lf-unit-invoices-table #unitAllInvoicesTable (emitReloadUnitBalance)="this.emitReloadUnitBalance.emit($event);" [unitId]="this.unitId" [context]="'all'" ></lf-unit-invoices-table> </ng-template> </mat-tab> <mat-tab label="All Payments"> <ng-template matTabContent> <lf-unit-payments-table [unitId]="this.unitId"></lf-unit-payments-table> </ng-template> </mat-tab> <mat-tab *ngIf="jwt.superUser"> <ng-template mat-tab-label> Credits <app-super-star></app-super-star> </ng-template> <ng-template matTabContent> <lf-unit-credits-table (emitReloadUnitBalance)="this.emitReloadUnitBalance.emit($event);" [unitId]="this.unitId" ></lf-unit-credits-table> </ng-template> </mat-tab> </mat-tab-group> </div>

CSS