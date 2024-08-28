Calendar 'Print' not showing grid lines and Text light gray

HTML & CSS
1

When clicking the ‘Print’ button the grid lines between each day don’t show and the test shows as light gray for a calendar event when I print to a printer or print as PDF. Is this a fix that can be done in the HTML/CSS code or is this due to the print settings itself and nothing can be done about it?

I am providing the HTML/CSS code and a couple of screenshots: one of what the page looks like and what it looks like when printing to PDF.

What the page in the app looks like currently:

Image 8-28-24 at 5.24 PM
Image 8-28-24 at 5.24 PM2698×1474 113 KB

After clicking Print button and what it looks like printing to PDF. No grid lines and text is gray and a little hard to read

Image 8-28-24 at 5.25 PM
Image 8-28-24 at 5.25 PM2164×1506 92.1 KB

HTML

  <div class="card">
    <div class="card-header d-flex justify-content-between align-items-center">
        <div class="d-flex align-items-center">
        <h2 class="mr-3">Calendar</h2>
        <lf-timezone-selector
            *ngIf="jwt"
            (changed)="timezoneChanged($event);" [(ngModel)]="timezone" ngDefaultControl> 
      </lf-timezone-selector>
    </div>

    <div class="d-flex">
        <button class="btn btn-outline-secondary" (click)="print()">
            Print
        </button>
        <lf-google-signin *ngIf="jwt"
                          [selectedCalendarName]="calendarName"
                          (sendSignOut)="handleSignOut()"
                          (sendSignIn)="handleSignIn()"
                          (showCalendarSelectorDialog)="showCalendarSelectorDialog()"
        ></lf-google-signin>
    </div>
</div>
<div class="card-body text-center">
    <full-calendar class="lf-full-calendar"
                   id="calendar-container"
                   #calendarComponent
                   [options]="calendarOptions"></full-calendar>
   </div>
 </div> 
  <mat-tab-group>
        <mat-tab label="Current Invoices">
            <ng-template matTabContent>
                <lf-unit-invoices-table #unitOutstandingInvoicesTable
                                        
          (emitReloadUnitBalance)="this.emitReloadUnitBalance.emit($event);"
                                        [unitId]="this.unitId"
                                        [context]="'unpaid'"
                ></lf-unit-invoices-table>
            </ng-template>
        </mat-tab>
        <mat-tab label="Recurring Templates">
            <lf-unit-recurring-charges-table [unitId]="this.unitId"></lf-unit-recurring-charges-table>
        </mat-tab>
        <mat-tab label="Account History">
            <ng-template matTabContent>
                <div *ngIf="hasUnitReadAccess" class="px-4 pt-2">
                    <mat-slide-toggle (change)="onCurrentOwnerToggle($event)">
                        <span class="text-secondary">Current Owner</span>
                        <i matTooltip="Toggle viewing account history for current owner, or for all 
                 owners." class="fa fa-info-circle p-1 text-secondary"></i>
                    </mat-slide-toggle>
                </div>
                <lf-unit-account-history-table
                    #unitAccountHistory
                    [unitId]="this.unitId"></lf-unit-account-history-table>
            </ng-template>
        </mat-tab>
        <mat-tab label="All Invoices">
            <ng-template matTabContent>
                <lf-unit-invoices-table #unitAllInvoicesTable 
            (emitReloadUnitBalance)="this.emitReloadUnitBalance.emit($event);"
                                        [unitId]="this.unitId"
                                        [context]="'all'"
                ></lf-unit-invoices-table>
            </ng-template>
        </mat-tab>
        <mat-tab label="All Payments">
            <ng-template matTabContent>
                <lf-unit-payments-table [unitId]="this.unitId"></lf-unit-payments-table>
            </ng-template>
        </mat-tab>
        <mat-tab *ngIf="jwt.superUser">
            <ng-template mat-tab-label>
                Credits
                <app-super-star></app-super-star>
            </ng-template>
            <ng-template matTabContent>
                <lf-unit-credits-table 
            (emitReloadUnitBalance)="this.emitReloadUnitBalance.emit($event);"
                                       [unitId]="this.unitId"
                ></lf-unit-credits-table>
            </ng-template>
           </mat-tab>
      </mat-tab-group>
   </div>

CSS

   :host {
         .lf-full-calendar {
         max-width: 1100px;
         display: block;
         margin-left: auto;
         margin-right: auto;
      }

 .google-calendar-title {
    font-size: 12px;
  }

.google-calendar-list {
    display: flex;
}

.google-calendar-container {
    display: flex;
    justify-content: space-between;
    max-width: 1100px;

    select {
        background-color: #FFFFFF;
        font-size: 12px;
        min-width: 200px;
    }

    .spinner {
        height: 30px;
        margin-right: 5px;
       }
      }
    }

   ::ng-deep {
     a.fc-daygrid-event {
    color: #ffffff;
  }

.fc-daygrid-dot-event:hover {
    color: black;
   }

}