Calculate values with order of operations

JavaScript
#1

This is one of those recommended exercises. On the surface it seems a piece of cake, but bodmas was a bit of a gotcha

Two attempts here.

The first uses regular expressions (in order) to globally match squares/square-roots, multiplication/division, and addition/subtraction.

For each operation the string uses string.replace to replace the matches with the calculated values returned from calcOperation.

const operators = {
  sqr: x => x * x,
  sqrt: x => Math.sqrt(x),
  '*': (x, y) => x * y,
  '/': (x, y) => x / y,
  '+': (x, y) => x + y,
  '-': (x, y) => x - y
}

const float = /-?\d+(?:\.\d+)?/.source

const groupExpressions = [
  new RegExp(float + 'sqrt?', 'g'), /* power/root */
  new RegExp(float + '(?:[*/]' + float + ')+', 'g'), /* multiply/divide */
  new RegExp(float + '(?:[-+]' + float + ')+', 'g') /* addition/subtraction */
]

function arrayFromExpr (expression) {
  return expression.match(/(-?\d+(?:\.\d+)?|sqrt?|[*/+-])/g)
}

function calcOperation (expression) {
  const parts = arrayFromExpr(expression)

  return parts.reduce((stored, part, i, partsArray) => {
    const operator = operators[part]

    return (operator)
      ? operator(parseFloat(stored), parseFloat(partsArray[i + 1]))
      : stored
  })
}

function calculate (expression) {
  return groupExpressions.reduce(
    (result, regEx) => result.replace(regEx, match => calcOperation(match)), expression
  )
}

test

console.log('-5+2*3sqr*4 =', calculate('-5+2*3sqr*4')) // -5+2*3sqr*4 = 67
console.log('5+2.5*4/2 =', calculate('5+2.5*4/2')) // 6+2.5*4/2 = 10

The second attempt I wanted to take a bit of the regular expression malarkey out of the equation.

This time the 6 operators are looped through one by one from square to subtraction.

For each iteration the whole expression is passed to calcOperation, along with the operator e.g. sqr : x => x * x and the expression with substituted values is returned.

const operators = [
  ['sqr', x => x * x],
  ['sqrt', x => Math.sqrt(x)],
  ['*', (x, y) => x * y],
  ['/', (x, y) => x / y],
  ['+', (x, y) => x + y],
  ['-', (x, y) => x - y]
]

/**
 * @param expression e.g. '5*4sqr'
 * @returns expression as an array e.g. ['5','*','4','sqr']
 */
function arrayFromExpr (expression) {
  return expression.match(/(-?\d+(?:\.\d+)?|sqrt?|[*/+-])/g)
}

/**
 * @param expression e.g. '5*4sqr'
 * @param operation e.g. {sqr: x => x * x}
 * @returns expression with substituted values e.g. '5*16'
 */
function calcOperation (expression, operation) {
  const expr = arrayFromExpr(expression)
  const result = []

  while (expr.length) {
    const part = expr.shift()
    const operator = operation[part]
    const prev = result.length - 1

    if (operator) {
      /* first check the arrity of the operator e.g. *(x,y) or sqr(x) */
      result[prev] = (operator.length === 2)
        ? operator(parseFloat(result[prev]), parseFloat(expr.shift()))
        : operator(parseFloat(result[prev]))
    } else result.push(part)
  }
  return result.join('')
}

/**
 * Loops through the operators in order of operation
 * substituting parts of the expression that match the operation
 * with a calculated value.
 * @param expression e.g. -5+2*3sqr*4
 * @returns final calculated value e.g. 67
 */
function calculate (expression) {
  return operators.reduce(
    (result, [operator, fn]) => calcOperation(result, { [operator]: fn }), expression
  )
}

Same test

console.log('-5+2*3sqr*4 =', calculate('-5+2*3sqr*4')) // -5+2*3sqr*4 = 67
console.log('5+2.5*4/2 =', calculate('5+2.5*4/2')) // 6+2.5*4/2 = 10

I am sure there are glaring flaws. I am also undecided as to which is the better approach and what refactoring could be done.

For instance initially operators was an object in the second attempt

operators = {
  sqr: x => x * x,
  sqrt: x => Math.sqrt(x)
  ...
}

I would have preferred that to using a map like array, unfortunately I need the predictable ordering of an iterable array.

Confess brains are a bit frazzled so any feedback would be appreciated:)

The next stage I am considering is to add brackets into the equation.