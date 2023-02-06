C#: What's the right way to 'dynamically' call functions

So this mostly is an exercise in making more work for myself than is necessary, but.

I have a TreeView of checkboxes.

The idea is to loop through the TreeView, and for each checked checkbox, execute the function corresponding to it.

I realize I could do this with a big long Switch statement. But in trying to simplify the code, i’m trying to figure out if theres a good way to dynamically call a function; it feels stupid to create a switch statement that reads:

switch(e.Node.Name) { case x: x(); break; case y: y(); break; ....

(Note that because it’s looping through a defined object, the idea of “what happens if the method doesnt exist” is moot; I control the names of the checkboxes.)