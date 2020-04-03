C# Cant selectionChange using a connect database

Iam new to this. Iam having a problem where i cant get the selsection change to work the error is in this line where s.TeamTBL.TeamID == statsmain
Iam to to connect the teamID in the Teams table to the TeamID in the statsTBL

 private void Window_Loaded(object sender, RoutedEventArgs e)
        {


            var query = from t in db.TeamTBLs
                        orderby t.Postion ascending
                        select new
                        {
                            t.Postion,
                            t.TeamName,
                            t.Wins,
                            t.Draws,
                            t.Losses,
                            t.Points
                        };
                        
            TblTeamsData.ItemsSource = query.ToList();
}

 private void List_Teams_SelectionChanged(object sender, SelectionChangedEventArgs e)
        {

            string statsmain = (string)TblTeamsData.SelectedItem;

            if (statsmain != null)
            {
                var query = (from s in db.StatsTBLs
                             where s.TeamTBL.TeamID == statsmain  ) ;
            }


}