Byepass Timer in a Site

I am pursuing a course which contains slides to move on to next slide only after the timer value goes to zero and they have configured a end time variable only after that timer we can move on to the next slide. Kindly help to resolve the issue to change the timer which is being created automatically in the code,.

<script> function viewnext() { var kk =document.getElementById('timer').value; var end_time ="2023-07-16 12:22:36"; $.ajax({ type: "POST", url: "server_side_timer_ajax.php", data:'end_time='+end_time, success: function(msg){ if(msg==1) { alert("Please wait upto specified time limit"); } else { if(12 < 17-1) { window.location="downloadable_student.php?id=8080&kd=MTM="; } else{ alert("Thanks, you have completed course successfully. Kindly submit your valuable feedback for further enrichments"); window.open("feedback_student.php?id=8080",'_self'); } } }, }); } function viewprev() { if(12 >0) { window.location="downloadable_student.php?id=8080&kd=MTE="; } else { alert("No Previous record available.."); } } </script>