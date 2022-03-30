Bulk Rename Files in a Folder (php)

im trying to rename images inside folder with php. i found out the exact what i want in site below

https://www.hashbangcode.com/article/sequentially-rename-all-image-files-directory-php

but its not renaming my images inside the folder

//xampp path ‘htdocs\e4\3’

$path = 'e4/3/'; function sequentialImages($path, $sort=false) { $i = 1; $files = glob($path."/{*.gif,*.jpg,*.jpeg,*.png}",GLOB_BRACE|GLOB_NOSORT); if ( $sort !== false ) { usort($files, $sort); } $count = count($files); foreach ( $files as $file ) { $newname = str_pad($i, strlen($count)+1, '0', STR_PAD_LEFT); $ext = substr(strrchr($file, '.'), 1); $newname = $path.'/'.$newname.'.'.$ext; if ( $file != $newname ) { rename($file, $newname); } $i++; } }

where im doing mistake… please correct me and guide me.