Bulk Rename Files in a Folder (php)

im trying to rename images inside folder with php. i found out the exact what i want in site below
https://www.hashbangcode.com/article/sequentially-rename-all-image-files-directory-php
but its not renaming my images inside the folder
//xampp path ‘htdocs\e4\3’
$path = 'e4/3/';
function sequentialImages($path, $sort=false) {
$i = 1;
$files = glob($path."/{*.gif,*.jpg,*.jpeg,*.png}",GLOB_BRACE|GLOB_NOSORT);
if ( $sort !== false ) {
usort($files, $sort);
}
$count = count($files);
foreach ( $files as $file ) {
$newname = str_pad($i, strlen($count)+1, '0', STR_PAD_LEFT);
$ext = substr(strrchr($file, '.'), 1);
$newname = $path.'/'.$newname.'.'.$ext;
if ( $file != $newname ) {
rename($file, $newname);
}
$i++;
}
}
where im doing mistake… please correct me and guide me.