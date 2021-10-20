BS5 Sticky Nav over carousel

I’m trying to create a header section with a bootstrap 5 nav that floats over a carousel (or image on other pages).

Above the nav is a row (.headerTop). after the user scroll down past this section the nav should fix to the top.

I’m using the sticky-top class on the nav, but I must be using it correct as it’s not working.

Here is a codepen with what I have

https://codepen.io/aaron4osu/pen/RwZGPoP?editors=1100

<!-- top above nav section --> <div class="headerTop"> <div class="row text-center h-100"> <div class="col-sm-4 bg-success h-100 d-flex"><div class="align-self-end text-center">top left section</div></div> <div class="col-sm-4 bg-info h-100 d-flex"><div class="align-self-end text-center">nav should fix after this scrolls out of view</div></div> <div class="col-sm-4 bg-success h-100 d-flex"><div class="align-self-end text-center">top right section</div></div> </div> </div> <!-- end top above nav section --> <header class=""> <!-- sticky nav section --> <div class="container"> <nav class="navbar navbar-expand-lg navbar-dark bg-dark rounded sticky-top" aria-label="Twelfth navbar example"> <button class="navbar-toggler" type="button" data-bs-toggle="collapse" data-bs-target="#navbarsExample10" aria-controls="navbarsExample10" aria-expanded="false" aria-label="Toggle navigation"> <span class="navbar-toggler-icon"></span> </button> <div class="collapse navbar-collapse justify-content-md-center" id="navbarsExample10"> <ul class="navbar-nav"> <li class="nav-item"> <a class="nav-link" href="#">Link</a> </li> <li class="nav-item"> <a class="nav-link" href="#">Link</a> </li> <li class="nav-item"> <a class="nav-link" href="#">Link</a> </li> <li class="nav-item"> <a class="nav-link" href="#">Link</a> </li> </ul> </div> </nav> </div><!-- close container --> <!-- end sticky nav section --> <div class="hero"> <div id="carouselExampleIndicators" class="carousel slide" data-bs-ride="carousel"> <div class="carousel-indicators"> <button type="button" data-bs-target="#carouselExampleIndicators" data-bs-slide-to="0" class="active" aria-current="true" aria-label="Slide 1"></button> <button type="button" data-bs-target="#carouselExampleIndicators" data-bs-slide-to="1" aria-label="Slide 2"></button> <button type="button" data-bs-target="#carouselExampleIndicators" data-bs-slide-to="2" aria-label="Slide 3"></button> </div> <div class="carousel-inner"> <div class="carousel-item active" style="background-image: url('https://placeimg.com/640/480/tech')"></div> <div class="carousel-item" style="background-image: url('https://placeimg.com/640/480/arch')"></div> <div class="carousel-item" style="background-image: url('https://placeimg.com/640/480/nature')"></div> </div> <button class="carousel-control-prev" type="button" data-bs-target="#carouselExampleIndicators" data-bs-slide="prev"> <span class="carousel-control-prev-icon" aria-hidden="true"></span> <span class="visually-hidden">Previous</span> </button> <button class="carousel-control-next" type="button" data-bs-target="#carouselExampleIndicators" data-bs-slide="next"> <span class="carousel-control-next-icon" aria-hidden="true"></span> <span class="visually-hidden">Next</span> </button> </div> </div> <!-- close hero --> </header>

css

.hero{ height: 600px; } .carousel-item { height: 600px; background: no-repeat center center scroll; -webkit-background-size: cover; -moz-background-size: cover; -o-background-size: cover; background-size: cover; } .headerTop{ height:100px; }

FYI…the carousel is inside a .hero class… on other pages this will be a single background image rather than a carousel.