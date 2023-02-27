Browser's hijacking font weights

Built site (hand coding html, css and php) mainly using Firefox. When almost done, I checked in other browsers and found an issue I’ve noticed before, but as this site has #fff text and dark backgrounds, the problem became noticeable and annoying.

Font weights differ depending on browser. Text that’s just fine in Firefox (Mac) becomes hard to read in Chrome. Have tested upteen ways to remedy this, but failed.

Obviously, it’s the browsers themselves that hijack font weights: https://css-tricks.com/firefoxs-bolder-default-is-a-problem-for-variable-fonts/

Somebody has som genius trick to have the same optical font weight in all browsers?