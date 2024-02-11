Browser developer tool for debugging

Below is an example code snippet demonstrating the use of the browser developer tools, specifically the
debugger statement, for debugging:
// Function to demonstrate debugging with debugger statement
function exampleDebugger() {
let variable1 = 5;
let variable2 = 8;
// Use of debugger statement for pausing execution debugger; let result = variable1 * variable2; // Output the result after debugging console.log('Result:', result); return result;
}
// Call the function for demonstration
exampleDebugger();
// I’m done writing
By placing the
debugger statement in your code, you can pause the execution at that point and use the browser developer tools to inspect variables, step through code, and better understand the flow of your program.