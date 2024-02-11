Browser developer tool for debugging

JavaScript
1

Below is an example code snippet demonstrating the use of the browser developer tools, specifically the debugger statement, for debugging:

// Function to demonstrate debugging with debugger statement
function exampleDebugger() {
let variable1 = 5;
let variable2 = 8;

// Use of debugger statement for pausing execution
debugger;

let result = variable1 * variable2;

// Output the result after debugging
console.log('Result:', result);

return result;

}

// Call the function for demonstration
exampleDebugger();

// I’m done writing

By placing the debugger statement in your code, you can pause the execution at that point and use the browser developer tools to inspect variables, step through code, and better understand the flow of your program.

1 Like
2

No need for the debugger statement though, you can also set breakpoints in the dev tools directly. :-)