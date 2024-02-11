Browser developer tool for debugging

Below is an example code snippet demonstrating the use of the browser developer tools, specifically the debugger statement, for debugging:

// Function to demonstrate debugging with debugger statement

function exampleDebugger() {

let variable1 = 5;

let variable2 = 8; // Use of debugger statement for pausing execution debugger; let result = variable1 * variable2; // Output the result after debugging console.log('Result:', result); return result; } // Call the function for demonstration

exampleDebugger(); // I’m done writing