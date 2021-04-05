Breaking out of a ForEach?

I am working from the code below. I need to create a script that creates an array from the stuff that is getting echo’d out at the end.

I think I am on the right track here.

The problem is I don’t know how to break out of the foreach pool to add the and some other stuff for the script. If I add it within the foreach, it will just spit it out over and over, obviously…

What’s the right way to do this?

<?php 
$rows = get_field('gallery_repeater');
if( $rows ) {
    foreach( $rows as $row ) {
        $repeater_image = $row['repeater_image'];
            $repeater_image_url = $repeater_image['url'];
            $repeater_image_width_full = $repeater_image['width'];
            $repeater_image_height_full = $repeater_image['height'];
            $repeater_caption = $row['gallery_repeater_caption'];
            $repeater_title = $row['gallery_repeater_title'];
            $repeater_dl_url = $row['download_image'];
        if ($repeater_caption) {
            $image_caption = $repeater_caption;
        }
        else {
            $image_caption = $repeater_image['caption'];
        }
        if ($repeater_dl_url){
            $dl_url = $repeater_dl_url;
        }
        else {
            $dl_url = $repeater_image_url;
        }
        if ($repeater_title){
          $image_title = $repeater_title;
        }
        else {
          $image_title = $repeater_image ['title'];
        }
          ///// I need to break out and add:
          <script>
          var pswpElement = document.querySelectorAll('.pswp')[0]; 
          ////End break --- echo this stuff to build an array:
     echo "{ src: '$repeater_image_url', w: $repeater_image_width_full,h: $repeater_image_height_full,msrc: '$repeater_image_url',  title: '$image_caption' },";
        ///break out again and add:
        // define options (if needed)
var options = {
    // optionName: 'option value'
    // for example:
    index: 0 // start at first slide
};
////

    }
}

?>