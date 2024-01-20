Braintree Payments Error

Hi All
I am using Braintree payments and have just updated the php api library to version 6.16.0 and am now getting this error when processing payments:
Notice : Undefined property on Braintree\Result\Successful: message in /home/accpunt/public_html/master/braintree/braintree-php-6.16.0/lib/Braintree/Instance.php** on line 35
The code on line 35 is:
trigger_error('Undefined property on ’ . get_class($this) . ': ’ . $name, E_USER_NOTICE);
And the whole function is:
public function __get($name)
{
// phpcs:ignore
if (array_key_exists($name, $this->_attributes)) {
return $this->_attributes[$name];
} else {
trigger_error('Undefined property on ’ . get_class($this) . ': ’ . $name, E_USER_NOTICE);
return null;
}
}
What am I missing?