Braintree Payments Error

Hi All

I am using Braintree payments and have just updated the php api library to version 6.16.0 and am now getting this error when processing payments:

Notice : Undefined property on Braintree\Result\Successful: message in /home/accpunt/public_html/master/braintree/braintree-php-6.16.0/lib/Braintree/Instance.php** on line 35

The code on line 35 is:

trigger_error('Undefined property on ’ . get_class($this) . ': ’ . $name, E_USER_NOTICE);

And the whole function is:

public function __get($name)

{

// phpcs:ignore

if (array_key_exists($name, $this->_attributes)) {

return $this->_attributes[$name];

} else {

trigger_error('Undefined property on ’ . get_class($this) . ': ’ . $name, E_USER_NOTICE);

return null;

}

}

What am I missing?