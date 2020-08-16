Border around button with MS EDGE

When using MS EDGE, using the below code as an example, if you keep the mouse pressed down on the link, it has a border around it. This border doesn’t appear with FF or Chrome. Also, other buttons with different code has the same result. Is there a work around with this?
Thanks!
<style>
.container {
text-align: center;
}
.button {
text-decoration: none;
background-color: #238fff;
border: 0px solid #238fff;
color: #ffffff;
display: inline-block;
font-size: .8em;
font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif;
padding: 8px;
border-radius: 30px;
width: 250px;
height: 30px;
transition: 0.35s;
}
.button:hover {
text-decoration: none;
font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif;
background-color: #4c659b;
border-color: white;
color: #ffffff;
}
</style>