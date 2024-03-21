Border adjustment needed

Hello,
please see https://forallthetime.com/BI-G/amenities.html
notice the white border is too large, there is a space between the border and image… on another page too
how can i fix that?
please pass on the code and an explanantion
thanks!
On line 25 of style.css you have
padding-left: 2rem;