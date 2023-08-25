Bootstrap table?

I have a nice table…
using
<table class="table table-bordered table-hover mb-0" id="data_table">
<thead>
<tr>
<th></th>
<th>FIND NO</th>
<th>SBOM</th>
<th>NOUN NAME</th>
<th>MANUFACTURER</th>
<th>MODEL</th>
<th>PART NO</th>
<th>QTY</th>
</tr>
</thead>
...
but I’m trying
<table class="table table-bordered table-hover mb-0" id="data_table">
<thead>
<tr>
<th colspan="2">FIND NO</th>
<th>SBOM</th>
<th>NOUN NAME</th>
<th>MANUFACTURER</th>
<th>MODEL</th>
<th>PART NO</th>
<th>QTY</th>
</tr>
</thead>
but it produces
Why are the table column not lined up?