Bootstrap table?

1

I have a nice table…

using

            <table class="table table-bordered table-hover mb-0" id="data_table">
               <thead>
                  <tr>
                     <th></th>
                     <th>FIND NO</th>
                     <th>SBOM</th>
                     <th>NOUN NAME</th>
                     <th>MANUFACTURER</th>
                     <th>MODEL</th>
                     <th>PART NO</th>
                     <th>QTY</th>
                  </tr>
               </thead>
...

but I’m trying

            <table class="table table-bordered table-hover mb-0" id="data_table">
               <thead>
                  <tr>
                     <th colspan="2">FIND NO</th>
                     <th>SBOM</th>
                     <th>NOUN NAME</th>
                     <th>MANUFACTURER</th>
                     <th>MODEL</th>
                     <th>PART NO</th>
                     <th>QTY</th>
                  </tr>
               </thead>

but it produces

Why are the table column not lined up?

2

You cannot do that because bootstrap is filling the content depending on the number of columns in the header. So if you have only 7 columns in the header but 8 columns of data this will lead to trouble

What you can do is removing right border of the header first cell and left border of cell two.