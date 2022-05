Hi there,

I am trying to create a brick wall effect with Bootstrap, but having trouble working it out.

This is what I have:

Basically I would like to have 3 equal div s in one row and then 3 underneath that row also equal, but centered in the middle of the ones above.

Alternatively, a row of 4 and then 3 underneath centered.

I’m trying to create a brick wall effect. Not sure if that makes sense.

Does anyone know the best way I can do this?