Bootstrap 5 card image overflow issue

Hello everybody,

I’m working through a bootstrap 5 Youtube tutorial and part of the tutorial talks about creating a profile card with a image on top(profile image) for most part it works but I’m having issues aligning the image. As of now the image seem to overlap or float over the card container.

I should also add that when the page is fully open its fine. the image overlaps when i start shrinking the screen,

Any ideas as to how to fix this?

image attached:



using Bootstrap 5

component issue: card / image alignment

image size: 246x205 (random image)