Bootstrap 4 modal with while loop (woocommerce)

im trying to get woocommerce products in bootstrap 4 modal, im getting all required information in bootstrap modal body but when i click on modal button, bootstrap modal doesnt opens.
<?php
$args = array(
'post_type' => 'product',
'posts_per_page' => 6,
'post_status' => 'publish',
'taxonomy' => 'product_cat',
'hide_empty' => true,
'exclude' => 29,
'parent' => 0
);
$loop = new WP_Query( $args );
while ( $loop->have_posts() ) : $loop->the_post();
global $product;
$id = $product->get_id();
?>
<!-- Button trigger modal -->
<button type="button" class="btn btn-primary" data-toggle="modal" data-target="<?php echo $id; ?>">
Launch <?php echo $product->get_id(); ?>
</button>
<!-- Button trigger modal -->
<div class="modal fade" id="<?php echo $id; ?>" tabindex="-1"
role="dialog" aria-labelledby="<?php echo $id; ?>Label" aria-hidden="true">
<div class="modal-dialog" role="document">
<div class="modal-content">
<div class="modal-header">
<?php echo $product->get_id(); ?>
<h5 class="modal-title" id="<?php echo $id; ?>Label"><?php echo get_the_title(); ?></h5>
<button type="button" class="close" data-dismiss="modal" aria-label="Close">
<span aria-hidden="true">×</span>
</button>
</div>
<div class="modal-body">
<p id="name"><?php echo get_the_title(); ?></p>
<p id="description"><?php echo $product->get_short_description(); ?></p>
</div>
<div class="modal-footer">
<button type="button" class="btn btn-secondary" data-dismiss="modal">Close</button>
<button type="button" class="btn btn-primary">Save changes</button>
</div>
</div>
</div>
</div>
<?php
endwhile;
wp_reset_query();
?>
how make bootstrap 4 modal work when click on modal button popup is shown