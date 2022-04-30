Bootstrap 4 modal with while loop (woocommerce)

im trying to get woocommerce products in bootstrap 4 modal, im getting all required information in bootstrap modal body but when i click on modal button, bootstrap modal doesnt opens.

<?php $args = array( 'post_type' => 'product', 'posts_per_page' => 6, 'post_status' => 'publish', 'taxonomy' => 'product_cat', 'hide_empty' => true, 'exclude' => 29, 'parent' => 0 ); $loop = new WP_Query( $args ); while ( $loop->have_posts() ) : $loop->the_post(); global $product; $id = $product->get_id(); ?> <!-- Button trigger modal --> <button type="button" class="btn btn-primary" data-toggle="modal" data-target="<?php echo $id; ?>"> Launch <?php echo $product->get_id(); ?> </button> <!-- Button trigger modal --> <div class="modal fade" id="<?php echo $id; ?>" tabindex="-1" role="dialog" aria-labelledby="<?php echo $id; ?>Label" aria-hidden="true"> <div class="modal-dialog" role="document"> <div class="modal-content"> <div class="modal-header"> <?php echo $product->get_id(); ?> <h5 class="modal-title" id="<?php echo $id; ?>Label"><?php echo get_the_title(); ?></h5> <button type="button" class="close" data-dismiss="modal" aria-label="Close"> <span aria-hidden="true">×</span> </button> </div> <div class="modal-body"> <p id="name"><?php echo get_the_title(); ?></p> <p id="description"><?php echo $product->get_short_description(); ?></p> </div> <div class="modal-footer"> <button type="button" class="btn btn-secondary" data-dismiss="modal">Close</button> <button type="button" class="btn btn-primary">Save changes</button> </div> </div> </div> </div> <?php endwhile; wp_reset_query(); ?>

how make bootstrap 4 modal work when click on modal button popup is shown