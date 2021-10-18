Blur images when getting smaller

Hello!
I have some png images that I want to look good on small size, so from 900px I make them down to 40px but they look really blur.
I have found this code that fixes somehow this problem
image-rendering: -moz-crisp-edges; /* Firefox */
image-rendering: -o-crisp-edges; /* Opera */
image-rendering: -webkit-optimize-contrast; /* Webkit (non-standard naming) */
image-rendering: crisp-edges;
-ms-interpolation-mode: nearest-neighbor; /* IE (non-standard property) */
But again it is not as the original image. It looks a bit pixeled.
Maybe you know another way to make it possible?
Is it a good practice to change the .png type and make it something else?