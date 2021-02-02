BLOB image viewing fetch error!

Sir,
kindly help me as i have been trying to retrieve and view blob type image from database which is also getting saved inside a folder named as upload. this is my code for retrieving data.
?Php
////////////////////////////////////////////
// Collecting data from query string
$id=$_GET['id'];
// Checking data it is a number or not
if(!is_numeric($id)){
echo "Data Error";
exit;
}
// MySQL connection string
require "dbconfig.php";
$count="SELECT * FROM visitors where id=?";
if($stmt = $connection->prepare($count)){
$stmt->bind_param('i',$id);
$stmt->execute();
$result = $stmt->get_result();
$row=$result->fetch_object();
}else{
echo $connection->error;
}
?>
and this is how i retrieve/fetch from database.
<?php echo $row->image ?>
but it throws a long characters and variable… kindly help me.