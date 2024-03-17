Best way to code creating a table

In my script I want to create table which makes sense on the first run of the script but on any sequential run table should not be created since the first time run created it. what os the best way to do this. as of now I have it like this

$sql = "CREATE TABLE IF NOT EXISTS My_Table ( id INT UNSIGNED AUTO_INCREMENT PRIMARY KEY, name VARCHAR (10) NOT NULL, ........... )";

but I also see in some tutorials showing

$query = "SHOW TABLES LIKE '$table_name'"; $result = mysqli_query($conn, $query); if (mysqli_num_rows($result) == 0) { .......

How is this commonly done?